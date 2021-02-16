Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 242,700 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 14th total of 317,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.4 days.

LIMAF stock opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. Linamar has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Linamar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Linamar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Linamar from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Linamar from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

