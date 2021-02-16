LINA Price Hits $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, LINA has traded 88% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINA has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $9,246.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00064697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.50 or 0.00897988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00049396 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.03 or 0.05145914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024393 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00017209 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00033272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

About LINA

LINA is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,124,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINA’s official website is lina.network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.