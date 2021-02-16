Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Up 63.2% in January

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the January 14th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Life Storage stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,122. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $86.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.14.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

