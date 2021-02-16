Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $11.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $1,026,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,188,513.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $2,684,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,096,794.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 453.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 335.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Latin America (LILA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.