Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. Libbey shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 273,700 shares changing hands.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Libbey stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Libbey at the end of the most recent quarter.

Libbey Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY)

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

