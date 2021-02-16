Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hall Kathryn A. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after buying an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after buying an additional 548,296 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 721,764 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 339,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $14,917,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 242,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $4,883,493.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,883,493.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $30,734.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,694.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 991,208 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,960 over the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -87.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

