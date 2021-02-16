Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

SJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

NYSE:SJR opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

