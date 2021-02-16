LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $75,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,779,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,771,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 18,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $744,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,838 shares in the company, valued at $113,491.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,911 shares of company stock worth $3,194,047 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after purchasing an additional 217,337 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,674,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,999,000 after buying an additional 214,590 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,367,000 after buying an additional 153,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.15. 2,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,303. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.