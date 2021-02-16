LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNXSF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $74.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $80.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

