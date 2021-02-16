LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.50 ($74.71).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) stock opened at €63.36 ($74.54) on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52-week high of €66.70 ($78.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €63.00 and a 200-day moving average of €54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

