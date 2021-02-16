LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $15.23 on Friday. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 76.77% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

