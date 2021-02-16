Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 129,125 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,172,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In related news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at $864,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.