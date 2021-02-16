Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s previous close.

KRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Krones AG (KRN.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €72.88 ($85.74).

ETR:KRN opened at €74.40 ($87.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.64. Krones AG has a 1 year low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 1 year high of €74.90 ($88.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.93.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

