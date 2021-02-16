Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,622 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,099,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,671 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 266.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 277,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,247 shares of company stock worth $1,258,873. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Noble Financial lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of KTOS opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 822.46 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

