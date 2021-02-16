Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,962 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $108.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

