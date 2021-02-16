Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.95 Million in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Switch by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Switch stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.86 and a beta of 0.72.

SWCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,996 shares of company stock worth $4,023,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

