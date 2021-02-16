Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,757 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 79,290 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,743 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUV opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

