Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,807 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 486,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after buying an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 461,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after buying an additional 35,884 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $37.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.