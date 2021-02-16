Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of KMERF opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

KomercnÃ­ banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, and foreign currency accounts.

