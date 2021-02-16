KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 242,100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $25,596.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 58,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,078,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,176 shares of company stock valued at $10,004,184. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE:KREF opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.