Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of KGC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,205,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,271,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911,897 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,643,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

