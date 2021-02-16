Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG.L) (LON:KWG) Trading Down 1.6%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG.L) (LON:KWG) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.10 ($0.31). 1,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 73,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The company has a market cap of £52.28 million and a P/E ratio of -6.18.

Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG.L) Company Profile (LON:KWG)

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides wealth planning, and advisory services, including asset protection, pensions, tax and succession, and estate planning, as well as private and institutional management, and corporate solutions.

