Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Kingstone Companies also reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter worth $623,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 90,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KINS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,536. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

