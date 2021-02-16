Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,251 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,242,000 after purchasing an additional 803,900 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $41,568,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,210,000 after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $6,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.83. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

