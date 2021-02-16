Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40 on March 12th

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (LON:KIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON KIT opened at GBX 339 ($4.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £211.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63. Keystone Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 161 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 358 ($4.68). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 338.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 288.30.

In other Keystone Investment Trust news, insider William Kendall purchased 15,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.32) per share, for a total transaction of £50,477.50 ($65,949.18).

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

