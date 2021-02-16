Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Purchases $38,000.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KMPR stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,503. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Kemper by 352.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 108,978 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

