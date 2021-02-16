Kelly Services (KELYB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kelly Services stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $844.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.90.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.