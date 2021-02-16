Kelly Services (KELYB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $844.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

