Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

K has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.08.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,082. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Kellogg by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

