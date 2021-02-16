Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Increased by Motco

Motco raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 33.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.20. 30,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,082. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

