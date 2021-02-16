KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.56

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.56 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 55478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDDIY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KDDI in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.11.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). KDDI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KDDI Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

