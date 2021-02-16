KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $36.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.52.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

