Karp Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.53% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of JKG stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,462. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $126.19 and a one year high of $248.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.35.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.