Karp Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 60,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $16,704,991.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,430,020 shares of company stock valued at $387,539,713 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.34 on Tuesday, hitting $274.84. The company had a trading volume of 240,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,712,162. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

