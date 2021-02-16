Karp Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCAL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,128. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

