Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 4,359 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after acquiring an additional 740,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,002,000 after acquiring an additional 320,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.07. The stock had a trading volume of 438,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,995,910. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

