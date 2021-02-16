JW Asset Management LLC Invests $937,000 in Humanco Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanco Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Humanco Acquisition comprises approximately 0.4% of JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Humanco Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

HMCOU stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 114,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,414. Humanco Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68.

There is no company description available for HumanCo Acquisition Corp.

