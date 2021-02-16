Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Just Eat PLC (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) were up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30.

Just Eat Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSTLF)

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

