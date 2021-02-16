JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JSCPY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JSR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

JSCPY traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $32.16. 11,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.61.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

