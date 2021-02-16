JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.21. The company has a market capitalization of $430.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

