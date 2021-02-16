JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72.

