John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Ciena by 84.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $111,280.00. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $52,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,612 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CIEN opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

