John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Makes New $538,000 Investment in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

In other news, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Xerox Company Profile

There is no company description available for Xerox Holdings Corp.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.