John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

IQVIA stock opened at $192.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 211.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $199.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

