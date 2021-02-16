JNB Advisors LLC Has $4.60 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,734. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $254.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

