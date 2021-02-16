JNB Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

JNB Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

BDX stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

