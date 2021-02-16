JNB Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

JNB Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 90.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. 11,572 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

