JNB Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 291.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,002 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,731,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,245,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $19,315,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,307.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 293,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 849.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 279,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 250,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

IEUR stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.90. 999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,417. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.