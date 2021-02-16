JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

