Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €28.07 ($33.03).

A number of brokerages recently commented on JEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of ETR JEN opened at €28.58 ($33.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93. Jenoptik AG has a 52-week low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 52-week high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.28.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

