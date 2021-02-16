Jennison Associates LLC Sells 256,715 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,373,937 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 256,715 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.76% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,271,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Shares of COST traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

